Powerball Winners Are Beginning To Come Forward

Wednesday's $448 million Powerball drawing had three winning tickets. One is held by a project engineer in Minnesota. And this morning, we're hearing some county garage workers in New Jersey have a lot to celebrate.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that 16 workers in Ocean County hold one of the winning tickets. The head of the county vehicle maintenance department says there that he could not be more happy for his employees. He also says they're a group of wonderful, hard-working people.

Yeah - so much so, they showed up for work yesterday.

