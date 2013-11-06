© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Judge: MF Global Customers To Recover All Their Losses

By Scott Neuman
Published November 6, 2013 at 5:02 PM CST
Jon Corzine, former New Jersey governor and ex-CEO of MF Global, leaves a congressional hearing in 2011.
Jon Corzine, former New Jersey governor and ex-CEO of MF Global, leaves a congressional hearing in 2011.

One thread runs through nearly every story of financial fraud, from Enron to Madoff: Investors bilked out of their money rarely get it back.

So, this lead from The New York Times Dealbook blog caught our attention:

"Two years after $1.6 billion vanished from their accounts, MF Global's customers are now all but assured to collect every last penny."

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said Tuesday that he's ready to approve a deal by which MF Global's 26,000 former customers will get everything owed to them by Dec. 31.

The Times says:

"James W. Giddens, the trustee unwinding MF Global's brokerage unit, recovered large swathes of the money and gradually disbursed it to clients. But Mr. Giddens, still facing a roughly $230 million gap, recently petitioned Judge Martin Glenn to free up remaining funds from MF Global Incorporated's general estate.

"Judge Glenn agreed, potentially allowing Mr. Giddens to make customers whole by the end of the year."

As background, Bloomberg reports:

"MF Global Holdings Ltd., the brokerage's parent company, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, 2011, after a wrong-way $6.3 billion bet on bonds of some of Europe's most indebted nations. The company listed assets of $41 billion and debts of $39.7 billion. More than $1.6 billion in customer funds that should have been segregated were missing.

"The trustee, James Giddens, marshaled more than $5.3 billion in assets from MF Global's former exchanges and depositaries, which he said were clearly customer property. He has already made interim distributions to customers. The final distributions will require him to advance funds from the company's general bankruptcy estate."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Economy & Business
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman