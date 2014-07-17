Microsoft Announces Biggest Layoffs Yet: Up To 18,000 Workers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with layoffs at Microsoft. The company announced today it's going to lay off up to 18,000 employees over the next year. This is part of restructuring. Microsoft acquired Nokia devices and services in April, and over 12,000 professional and factory jobs will be eliminated from those businesses. This is by far the largest layoff in the history of Microsoft, and it accounts for 14 percent of the company's workforce. The Microsoft CEO announced the layoffs in an email to employees this morning. Satya Nadella says it's part of the plan to make the 39-year-old company more agile and more productive. The company expects the first 13,000 of the layoffs to be completed within the next 6 months. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.