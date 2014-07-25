PETA Offers To Pay Detroit Residents' Water Bills If They Go Vegan

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And you can't get any bigger or better than today's last word in Business - going vegan for water.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

We've been reporting on the so-called water wars in Detroit. The city cut off water service to thousands of households for overdue bills - bills that apparently totaled more than $90 million.

INSKEEP: Many residents were outraged and now the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is getting involved.

MONTAGNE: PETA is offering to pay outstanding water bills for 10 residents if they go vegan for one month.

INSKEEP: The president of PETA says that vegan diets actually cut down on water usage, citing the higher amounts of water that are needed to produce meat.

MONTAGNE: PETA will provide participants with a basket of vegan foods and - this would be helpful - a recipe book.

INSKEEP: Maybe that recipe book can explain exactly what vegan bacon really is. But maybe we don't want to know. Maybe we just want to eat it. It's bacon. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.