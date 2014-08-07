Monkey Selfie Turns Into A Copyright Fight

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word in the Business today is monkey selfie.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Photographer David Slater visited Indonesia in 2011. A group of monkeys nabbed his camera took many out-of-focus shots on the jungle floor, but one female monkeys also took a selfie. She's smiling in the self-portrait.

GREENE: The picture ended up on Wikipedia. Mr. Slater didn't like that. He demanded the photo be removed. He claimed the copyright for the photo that was taken with his camera.

INSKEEP: His camera - but Wikipedia has rejected his request because Slater himself did not take the picture, the monkey did.

GREENE: Of course she did.

And the monkey cannot sue. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News.