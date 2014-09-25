Toy Hall Of Fame To Announce Latest Inductees In November
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
And now this - we have in hand this year's finalist for the National Toy Hall of Fame.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
There's a National Toy Hall of Fame?
CORNISH: Yeah. It's in Rochester, New York, and they induct toys the way the baseball Hall of Fame inducts players.
INSKEEP: You mean the way the baseball writers vote in the players?
CORNISH: Right. And with this Hall of Fame curators, educators and historians judge.
INSKEEP: OK. Fine. So who are the nominees?
CORNISH: Twelve toys made the short list. They include the American Girl doll, the Rubik's Cube and bubbles.
INSKEEP: Bubbles?
CORNISH: Yeah, you know, that you blow.
INSKEEP: OK. American Girl I get, bubbles I get, but I would have thought Rubik's Cube would already be in there?
CORNISH: Oh, no, no, no.
CHRISTOPHER BENCH: Both Rubik's Cube and the Fisher-Price Little People have been finalists five previous times, and I regard them as the Susan Lucci's of the toy world at the moment.
CORNISH: That's Christopher Bench of the Toy Hall of Fame.
INSKEEP: OK, fine, so what are the kids thinking of all this?
CORNISH: Well, naturally, we asked. Ari and Eli Fybush considered who they'd vote for.
ARI: I think probably Rubik's Cube, I mean, it's really iconic.
ELI: I forgot what was on the list. Now, if I could say anything I wanted it would be Mr. Potato Head.
CORNISH: Alas, of the 12 nominees just two will make it in.
INSKEEP: Pulling for the Fisher-Price Little People to finally come through.
CORNISH: It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News.