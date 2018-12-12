Rhetoric And Reaction: The Trade War In Northern Minnesota

In Northern Minnesota, there’s a community of taconite (a component of steel) miners who are already feeling the brunt of President Trump’s moves on trade.

Our team from Across America spoke with union leaders who represent about 2,500 area miners. They told us what it feels like to live in a single-industry town, and how trade decisions in Washington are affecting them.

We’re also taking a closer look at the potential trade war with China. After President Trump seemed to suggest an easing of tensions and a 90-day freeze on tariffs, how will the recent arrest of a top Huawei executive affect relations?

GUESTS

Shawn Donnan, Senior writer, Bloomberg; former world trade editor, Financial Times; @sdonnan

