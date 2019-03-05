© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Trade War And Peace

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published March 5, 2019 at 3:57 PM CST
250 Billion

Today, the U.S. confirmed it will hold off on a new round of tariffs on imports from China that was supposed to be put in place this month. There's also word that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are getting close to completing a trade deal, which would mean both countries getting rid of many of the tariffs and trade restrictions that have been put in place. Today on the show, Stacey talks to Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics about the trade war with China and asks, 'Is a trade truce on the horizon?'

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

