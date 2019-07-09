The Math Whiz Who Won The Lottery 14 Times

Don't see the video? Click here.

In the 1950s, Stefan Mandel won the Romanian lottery twice.

And then he took his winnings, packed his bags and settled in Australia, where he won the lottery 12 more times. Yeah, you read that correctly: 12.

So how did this math whiz beat the system?

