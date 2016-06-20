© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Education

'Hamilton': A Story Of US

By Suraya Mohamed
Published June 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM CDT
1 of 10  — Student performers gather backstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on May 11, 2016. They'll perform their own renditions of historical characters before seeing a special matinee performance of Hamilton.
Student performers gather backstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on May 11, 2016. They'll perform their own renditions of historical characters before seeing a special matinee performance of Hamilton.
2 of 10  — Osariemen "Tootie" Uwaifo and Chris Zaragoza of Broome Street Academy pose outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Osariemen "Tootie" Uwaifo and Chris Zaragoza of Broome Street Academy pose outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
3 of 10  — Christopher McKenney of Broome Street Academy poses with his Hamilton ticket outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Christopher McKenney of Broome Street Academy poses with his Hamilton ticket outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
4 of 10  — Onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, students perform an original song inspired by Revolutionary Era history.
Onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, students perform an original song inspired by Revolutionary Era history.
5 of 10  — Diandre Alexander and Melik Morrison perform a song inspired by a letter that poet Phillis Wheatley sent to George Washington.
Diandre Alexander and Melik Morrison perform a song inspired by a letter that poet Phillis Wheatley sent to George Washington.
6 of 10  — Students from Broome Street Academy before a special matinee performance of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Students from Broome Street Academy before a special matinee performance of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
7 of 10  — Lin-Manuel Miranda greets student performers backstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Lin-Manuel Miranda greets student performers backstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
8 of 10  — Members of the cast of Hamilton participate in a Q&A session with students.
Members of the cast of Hamilton participate in a Q&A session with students.
9 of 10  — Tootie Uwaifo and Chris Zaragoza of Broome Street Academy rehearse their performance backstage.
Tootie Uwaifo and Chris Zaragoza of Broome Street Academy rehearse their performance backstage.
10 of 10  — Students Christopher Zaragoza, Christopher McKenney, Rahzel Muschamp and Tootie Uwaifo with Daveed Diggs (center), who plays Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton.
Students Christopher Zaragoza, Christopher McKenney, Rahzel Muschamp and Tootie Uwaifo with Daveed Diggs (center), who plays Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton.

Hamilton'sreach spreads beyond Broadway.Since the musical opened in 2015, it's won almost every possible theatre award, including 11 Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize. Its cast recording has gone platinum and hit No. 1 on the rap chart. A large part of Hamilton'sappeal is that it takes the story of America's Founding Fathers and recasts it in contemporary terms — the score is an amalgam of hip-hop, R&B and pop, and the cast is multiracial. As author and star Lin-Manuel Miranda says, "It's a story about America then, told by what America looks like now."

It's also become a popular teaching tool in America's classrooms. With funding from the Rockefeller Foundation and a curriculum developed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, 20,000 New York City high school juniors are not only getting to see the hottest show in town for 10 dollars a ticket — a "Hamilton" — they're also taking a deep dive into American history. Gilder Lehrman has provided a website with primary source documents, and the students spend a month researching and coming up with their own creative responses to the material; they write songs, raps, poems and scenes. Representatives from each participating high school then get to perform onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre before seeing a matinee performance of Hamiltonon the very same stage.

Hamilton: A Story of US follows students as they go through this process at several New York high schools: Bronx Theatre High School, Broome Street Academy Charter High School and Marble Hill High School. In the audio special above, you'll hear students like Osariemen "Tootie" Uwaifo, Chris Zaragoza and Asia Jenkins creating and performing their material; chatting with Ron Chernow, the author of the biography on which the musical is based; and visiting Alexander Hamilton's Manhattan home. Below, find individual student performances and tweets from the program (that's #EduHam, of course).

Tags

EducationNPR News
Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand isa contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast.She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
