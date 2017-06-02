Friday News Roundup - International

Afghanistan’s president says cowards were behind this week’s bombing in Kabul. After their latest meeting, Germany’s Chancellor calls out President Trump. And of course, the President makes his decision on the Paris climate accord. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

GUESTS

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico

Eli Lake, Columnist, Bloomberg View

Nancy Youssef, National security correspondent, BuzzFeed

Anthony Kuhn, International correspondent based in Beijing, China NPR

