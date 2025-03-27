Floods, tornadoes and heat, oh my! Emergency preparedness for spring and summer
Is that you, spring? As the weather warms, flowers bloom and the birds return, winter may finally be in the rearview mirror.
But while dangerously cold temperatures and icy roads may be behind us, warm weather can bring its own set of emergencies including tornadoes and flooding.
Lake Effect’s Sam Woods is joined by Wisconsin Emergency Management’s Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos to discuss preparing for emergencies this spring and summer season.
