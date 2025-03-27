© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floods, tornadoes and heat, oh my! Emergency preparedness for spring and summer

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Sam Woods
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:31 PM CDT
Susan Bence
/
WUWM
With spring showers come flooded roads. Learn more about how to prepare for spring and summer emergencies.

Is that you, spring? As the weather warms, flowers bloom and the birds return, winter may finally be in the rearview mirror.

But while dangerously cold temperatures and icy roads may be behind us, warm weather can bring its own set of emergencies including tornadoes and flooding.

Lake Effect’s Sam Woods is joined by Wisconsin Emergency Management’s Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos to discuss preparing for emergencies this spring and summer season.

_
Tags
Environment WUWMLake Effectweather
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM production assistant for Lake Effect.
See stories by Sam Woods
Related Content