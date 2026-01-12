Wisconsin agricultural writer Jerry Apps dies at 91

Prolific Wisconsin writer Jerry Apps has passed away. The farm-life writer and teacher died at age 91 on Dec. 23 after a short illness, his family announced in a Facebook post. He was 91.

“Throughout my life, I have learned the power of a story. I learned that putting a little heart into a story will take it from ordinary to something meaningful. A little humor helps too," Apps is quoted in his obituary.

From memoirs and novels to children’s books and his "Outdoor Notebook" newspaper column, Apps wrote over 1,000 articles and more than 50 books on all things Wisconsin. He was known for his tales of rural living and life on the farm. He also produced documentaries for Milwaukee PBS, winning a regional Emmy Award in 2014 for the documentary A Farm Winter. He joined WUWM for interviews several times over the years.

"Jerry inspired countless individuals through his workshops, radio programs and public appearances, fostering a deep appreciation for the culture of Wisconsin and especially rural communities," his obituary reads.

Apps taught at UW-Madison, Rhinelander School of the Arts and The Clearing in Door County, but he also spent much of his time at Roshara, his home in Waushara County — not far from the dairy farm where he grew up. He was preceded in death by Ruth Olson, his his wife of 63 years. Together, they raised three children.

Back in 2017, WUWM environmental reporter Susan Bence visited Apps at his 120 acre homestead and took a John Deere tractor ride with him to survey the land and learn about the work he put into it. At one point during the visit, they rode past the pond at Roshara and Apps remembered finding solace there following his father's death in 1993.

"I'm there [at the pond] listening and thinking about my Dad and watching the raindrops strike the water," Apps said. "And with each raindrop, a little circle forms, and it gets larger and larger, and then it disappears. And I thought, you know, life's a lot like that — we tend to make a little splash."

You can listen to Susan Bence's full conversation with Jerry Apps above.