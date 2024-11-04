Former President Obama adds to the Democrats final push in Milwaukee County

The Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket continues to reach out to Milwaukee County voters, turning Sunday to one of its strongest surrogates—Barack Obama. The former president spoke for nearly an hour Sunday to about 5,000 people at the Baird Convention Center downtown.

Part of Obama’s speech was a direct appeal to Black and Latino voters. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been trying to pick up more votes from those groups. But Obama said if those voters feel ignored except at election time, Trump is not the answer. Obama listed several reasons why, including referring to a comment the Republican made at a Friday night rally in Milwaukee questioning whether Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo is truly Greek.

"(Trump), who cannot apparently understand how an NBA superstar could be both Greek and Black, who suggests any Mexican crossing the border is a criminal and a rapist, who spreads ridiculous fantasies that Haitians are eating people’s pets," Obama told the crowd.

Chuck Quirmbach Former President Barack Obama speaks to a few thousand people at the convention center in downtown Milwaukee Sunday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Republican Party was unimpressed with Obama’s visit, saying in a press release that "no last-minute appearance by the former president can erase the devastating impact of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden on the livelihoods of Milwaukeeans.”

But some people in the audience at the Obama rally said the visit reinforced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here’s Samuel Alfred, who is Black and a community organizer: “He’s Barack Obama. And it’s not just name only. It’s tangible policy in the past that resonates with me and a lot of people.”

Policy such as the Affordable Care Act, Alfred said.

Maria Alvarado, a Latina, said Obama’s visit helped remove her final doubts from earlier in the year when President Joe Biden headed the Democratic ticket.

“Cause I was iffy before Harris ran, I didn’t know. I was confused, and he definitely, along with many other people, encouraged me to lean toward this blue vote. I feel it’s definitely better for what I believe in, such as women’s rights," Alvarado told WUWM.

Chuck Quirmbach Part of Sunday's crowd listens to Former President Obama.

Harris also spoke in Milwaukee County on Friday, Nov. 1. On Monday night before Election Day, it’s vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s turn. He'll be at State Fair Park after speaking earlier in the day in La Crosse and Stevens Point.

Joe Biden picked up nearly 70% of the Milwaukee County vote four years ago. Democrats are not only trying to maintain that number in tomorrow’s election but get close to Biden’s county vote total of nearly 318,000.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will campaign Monday morning in La Crosse, trying to pick up support for the GOP in that typically Democratic stronghold.

