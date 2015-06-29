Supreme Court Rules To Keep Texas Abortion Clinics Open

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Also today, the Supreme Court ruled that 10 clinics in Texas that perform abortions can stay open. Earlier this month, the Court of Appeals ordered that they must close because they didn't meet hospital-like standards under Texas law. By keeping the clinics open, the Supreme Court has given them a chance to operate while their appeal is pending. If the Court decides to take the case, it would hear arguments in the fall. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.