© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Supreme Court Rules To Keep Texas Abortion Clinics Open

Published June 29, 2015 at 4:25 PM CDT

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Also today, the Supreme Court ruled that 10 clinics in Texas that perform abortions can stay open. Earlier this month, the Court of Appeals ordered that they must close because they didn't meet hospital-like standards under Texas law. By keeping the clinics open, the Supreme Court has given them a chance to operate while their appeal is pending. If the Court decides to take the case, it would hear arguments in the fall. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Health & Science