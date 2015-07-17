Can Limited Resources Lead To Better Innovation?

Part 5 of TED Radio Hour episode Finite.

About Navi Radjou's TED Talk

Navi Radjou has spent years studying "jugaad," also known as frugal innovation. While researching emerging markets, he realized that creativity might be the most precious renewable resource.

About Navi Radjou

Navi Radjouis a champion of frugal innovation, or "jugaad" — a Hindi term meaning a cleverly improvised solution to a problem. He says that jugaad can be cheaper, smarter and use fewer resources, and that Western companies can learn from the frugal innovation developed by companies in India and China. He and his co-authors wrote the best-selling book Jugaad Innovation.His latest book isFrugal Innovation: How To Do More With Less.

