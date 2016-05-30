Gamer, Girlfriend Take Relationship To Next Level After Super Mario Proposal
AILSA CHANG, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with a story of a guy taking it to the next level. Pam Edwards was playing Super Mario Brothers next to her boyfriend, Shane.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PAM EDWARDS: How do I do it?
EDWARDS: Hit the button and then move over.
CHANG: It looked like a normal level, but then she came across blocks spelling words across the sky. Shane had created his own level.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
SHANE BIRKINBINE: What's it say?
EDWARDS: Babe.
CHANG: The blocks spelled - will you marry me?
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
BIRKINBINE: She said yes. I love you, babe.
EDWARDS: I love you.
CHANG: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.