© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published September 13, 2019 at 9:06 AM CDT
US National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with Belarus President in Minsk. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images)
US National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with Belarus President in Minsk. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images)

With guest host Todd Zwillich.

We round up the week’s top news from around the country.

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford announced he will challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries.

The president took credit for helping North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop narrowly win a special election for a House seat in a district the GOP has held onto for nearly six decades.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

John Bolton is out as [national security adviser.] (https://www.npr.org/2019/09/12/759961914/i-wasn-t-na-ve-getting-fired-in-the-trump-administration)

The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can block migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. while the courts work the issue out.

The California state legislature passed a bill to require companies to treat independent contractors as employees.

The Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, tentatively agreed to use its personal fortune to pay billions to state and local governments to settle opioid lawsuits.

Our panel of journalists analyzes these stories and more.

GUESTS

Eliana Johnson, White House reporter, Politico; @elianayjohnson

Shane Harris, Intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Future of War fellow, New America; author, ‘At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex’ and ‘The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State’; @shaneharris

Shawna Thomas, Washington bureau chief, Vice News; @Shawna

Maggie Fox, Health and science reporter; @maggiemfox

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Health & Science