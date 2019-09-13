Friday News Roundup - Domestic

With guest host Todd Zwillich.

We round up the week’s top news from around the country.

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford announced he will challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries.

The president took credit for helping North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop narrowly win a special election for a House seat in a district the GOP has held onto for nearly six decades.

Dan Bishop was down 17 points 3 weeks ago. He then asked me for help, we changed his strategy together, and he ran a great race. Big Rally last night. Now it looks like he is going to win. @CNN & @MSNBC are moving their big studio equipment and talent out. Stay tuned!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

John Bolton is out as [national security adviser.] (https://www.npr.org/2019/09/12/759961914/i-wasn-t-na-ve-getting-fired-in-the-trump-administration)

The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can block migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. while the courts work the issue out.

The California state legislature passed a bill to require companies to treat independent contractors as employees.

The Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, tentatively agreed to use its personal fortune to pay billions to state and local governments to settle opioid lawsuits.

Our panel of journalists analyzes these stories and more.

GUESTS

Eliana Johnson, White House reporter, Politico; @elianayjohnson

Shane Harris, Intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Future of War fellow, New America; author, ‘At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex’ and ‘The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State’; @shaneharris

Shawna Thomas, Washington bureau chief, Vice News; @Shawna

Maggie Fox, Health and science reporter; @maggiemfox

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.