The fibers of community: Inside Milwaukee's craft clubs

Today’s world is moving fast. It can be hard to find time for your hobbies and crafts. But local craft clubs are providing space to hang out, create and build a community.

In Milwaukee, spaces in the city are hosting crafters and taking advantage of the social nature of the crafting circle.

For one Thursday night a month, The Daily Bird in Riverwest is open, packed and busy. People streamed into the coffee shop, taking their seats along the vibrant painted walls.

It’s not a regular night of operations for The Daily Bird. This is the night the coffee shop welcomes dozens of crafters for Yak N Yarn MKE, a crafting club.

The club is focused on creating a space that is accessible, but also a stress-free way to meet people in a world that is fast-paced and where they can express themselves creatively. Many of the crafters bring knitting and crochet projects. But spinners, weavers, sewers, cross-stitchers and occasionally, a lego-builder are also in attendance.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM Tori Silva appreciated bead embroidery so much, she went to the library, checked out a beginners book and came to Yak N Yarn for the first time to try it out.

The group was formed by siblings Alexis Bury and Emily Noorlander-Bury.

Noorlander-Bury says groups like this make meeting people in social spaces more comfortable.

“Having something to do with your hands really takes the pressure off a conversation, especially with strangers, like, you don't feel like you're being rude, everyone's doing the same thing or especially if you're someone who, like, struggles with eye contact," said Noorlander-Bury. "I'm not super awesome at eye contact all the time, and it's really nice to just look at my work and talk for like three minutes straight about something.”

Sadie Jungers was beginning a new cross-stitch piece, with only a few stitches made into the fabric. She joked it would take her five years to finish.

“It's doing it that I enjoy. It's not a means to an end, you know, the actual action of stitching is meditative and enjoyable," said Jungers. "I'm not just waiting for it to be over, which seems to be what people perceive it as.”

Gatherings like Yak N Yarn are also meant to be a learning space. Many of the people who attend are open to helping beginners who may be starting a new craft, or assisting others with techniques.

The get-togethers also help foster an appreciation of the crafts. That’s according to Maddie Noorlander-Bury, Emily’s wife, who also helps organize the events.

“I think it just kind of forces a thought process that is a little more mindful beyond the craft itself, which I think is really cool," said Maddie. "I also think there's a lot of ways that you can just make what you want, and you can kind of just do like chaos, whatever you want, and that's cool too. So, I think it's really about finding what you like.”

And for many, their love of the craft goes deeper than that. It was a way to spend time with family or learn a skill from a friend. In a world quickly advancing in technology, many find a comfort in the ability to say they spent the time to make something hand-made.

I also visited the Cactus Club in Bay View on a recent evening, right before queer karaoke. The barstools and seats were filled with members of the Tight-Knit group. I talked to Carly knight, a fiber artist based in Milwaukee, who was busy cross-stitching.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM Knight focuses on translating her pattern into neatly placed stitches on the fabric.

“It's the medium that I like working with the best. I know how to paint. I know how to do other stuff too, but it's like fibers just speaks to me in a way that other art forms don't, because of the whole history of it and the tactile nature of it," said Knight. "With visual art, I mean, AI is coming now and it's taking over, so it's like I feel like it's a way to connect with the humanity.”

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM Dianne Kotsonis and her friends enjoy Cactus Club's Tight-Knit group for a night of creativity.

Dianne Kotsonis was sitting in a booth with some friends, some knitting, others drawing. She says she thinks the world needs more art without the need for perfection.

“You again practice that deep focus instead of quick dopamine swiping and everything, and then you have something physical when you're done that like proves that you spent time on something," said Kotsonis. "With AI and everything going on, it's like people are so into this like quick, quick fix.”

Judging from the conversations and admiration of others' projects, the fibers of community are stitched together at Milwaukee's several craft clubs.