With more rain in the forecast, MMSD urges less water use

We’ve had a rainy week in Milwaukee, and there’s a chance of more wet weather in coming days. All the water can overwhelm the sanitary sewer system, which can cause overflows or basement backups.

So the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District has issued a Water Drop Alert, something the district does during times of large storms and heavy rains. “By using less water, you're helping reduce the amount of sewage that might end up in the environment if there is an overflow,” the MMSD says on its website.

During periods of Water Drop Alerts, the MMSD urges people to use less water until the rain passes by taking these steps:

Hold off on washing dishes

Doing the laundry tomorrow if there's heavy rain today

Take a shorter shower

Empty your rain barrel into your lawn or garden (this allows your rain barrel to absorb more rain from the storm)

You can sign up to get a text when a Water Drop Alert is issued by texting WATERDROP to 414-296-4422.

MMSD says in addition to sending text messages about the alerts, the caution to reduce water use is shared on MMSD social media and on the district’s rain gauge and facility page.

Acting as a reminder to use less water until the heavy rain passes. By using less water during a rain event, we can all help protect Lake Michigan and keep water out of our basements.

More storm coverage

No major impacts reported yet to Impact 211

Impact 211 says as of late Wednesday morning, it had received about 20 calls related to flooding since Tuesday. Five were related to street flooding, The rest were related to basement flooding. Some of those calls came from outside the 9-county Impact 211 region, since the agency takes calls for the state overnight. Director of Communication Vickie Boneck says Impact 211 had not been activated by emergency management to take storm damage reports. If that happens, the agency collects specific information that’s used to determine a response.

Some waterlogged streets — but also signs of infrastructure successes — in flood-prone areas

in flood damage to homes and businesses on 30th St., from W. Hampton Ave. to W. Nash St. There were reports of stranded cars in some Milwaukee neighborhoods Tuesday night as rain during flash floods was so heavy that it overwhelmed street sewers. But a flooding mitigation initiative within the 30th Street Industrial Corridor seems to be paying off. Sarah Bregant with Northwest Side CDC says the East Basin was full of water, “doing its job.” Bregant checked in with a neighbor who reports her basement was dry midday Wednesday. She lives near 30th & Roosevelt. The East Basin is one of the projects MMSD developed after severe rainstorms in 2008 and 2010 resulted in over $32 million in flood damage to homes and businesses on 30th St., from W. Hampton Ave. to W. Nash St.

Some schools see storm-related damage

Milwaukee Public Schools says there was some flooding at Marshall High School Tuesday night. Flooding at Rufus King High School required students and staff to relocate nearly a mile to the south to Andrew Douglas Middle School for the day Wednesday. Early in the day, King staff discovered smoke in the building that was caused by a "mechanical issue with an air handler in the school’s basement tunnel," according to a note sent to families by principal Doreen Badillo. The smoke was not caused by a fire in the building.

MPS expects necessary repairs at King to be complete Wednesday and that kids will return to the school on Thursday. MPS students had a pre-scheduled half day on Wednesday that was not weather-related.

Wauwatosa’s Whitman Middle School experienced flooding on its lower level due to a failed drain tile, according to the district's director of Strategic Communications Jessie Tuttle. The school district says the water mainly resulted in the need for a lot of clean up this week, but no significant damage. High winds on Monday night caused a temporary power outage at McKinley Elementary School, but Tuttle said the outage did not impact classes Tuesday.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to heed emergency lights

Flooding caused areas of the freeway to shut down for periods Tuesday night. Milwaukee County Sheriff department deputies had to block flooded lanes and clear clogged gutters.

The sheriff's office urged drivers to slow down and be cautious when they see emergency lights. In a social media post, the office said inconsiderate drivers were “flying past like it’s dry out with clear skies.”

Some Milwaukee city streets were hit with flash flooding that stranded cars. The Wisconsin Emergency Management is reminding people never to attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters, saying just 6 inches of rain can knock a person down, and 12 inches can carry away a car.