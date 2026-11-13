MPS 'State of Our Schools' address shares mixed report

On Nov. 12 at Discovery World, MPS held its "State of Our Schools" address — a sort of pep rally to reflect on the year’s wins and what’s coming up. It included student performances from Rufus King, Milwaukee High School of the Arts and Reagan’s varsity drumline.

After opening remarks, Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius addressed the crowd of mostly partners and supporters. She talked about recent wins for the district.

"Last year, we took on the ambitious and expensive job of addressing the lead hazards in our schools. This was a tremendous challenge," she said.

Thousands of classrooms were addressed, Cassellius said — the equivalent of painting over 4,500 homes. MPS also implemented lead screening for students.

Cassellius also talked about some of the less savory moments MPS has been in the news for recently, including losing almost half a million dollars in a bank fraud scheme. A recent Marquette University report shows that for the first time, fewer than 50% of students in Milwaukee are enrolled in MPS schools.

"If you are able to stabilize your staffing, I believe that will create great schools," she said. "And then great schools will be able to grow our enrollment. I really believe it’s about the people and getting the right people in place. And MPS will be an incredible option for students."

Addressing reporters, Cassellius talked about last week's elections, and the impact they could have on Act 10. If Act 10 is reversed by the state’s Supreme Court, that could restore collective bargaining for teachers and the teachers' union, potentially making teaching jobs more attractive.