Capitol Notes: What's the next big thing under the dome?

Before Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz is sworn into office, the state's high court has a few big decisions to issue. Once Protasiewicz is on the court the major cases may multiply. Such as:

What will Republicans do with their new supermajority in the State Senate?

What's the status of that multi-billion dollar state budget proposal?

And is U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin running for reelection in 2024?

So many questions. But JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, has answers in this week's Capitol Notes.