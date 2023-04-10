© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: What's the next big thing under the dome?

By Chuck Quirmbach
Published April 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_20221215_133739264.jpg
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
The entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers at the State Capitol in Madison, WI.

Before Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz is sworn into office, the state's high court has a few big decisions to issue. Once Protasiewicz is on the court the major cases may multiply. Such as:

What will Republicans do with their new supermajority in the State Senate?

What's the status of that multi-billion dollar state budget proposal?

And is U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin running for reelection in 2024?

So many questions. But JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, has answers in this week's Capitol Notes.

Tags
Capitol Notes Capitol NotesFeatured
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach