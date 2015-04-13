Marco Rubio Expected To Announce Presidential Bid

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

You know, it really is feeling like the campaign has already begun. Our colleague Tamara Keith is getting ready to be on the road a lot covering the Clinton campaign. Our own Steve Inskeep has landed in Florida, where he's getting ready to interview a Republican hopeful who's set to make his official announcement later today.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's an announcement by Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio in which he, too, is expected to say he's running for president. Rubio would be one of two Floridians who may end up in the presidential race, the other one being former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Now, Rubio plans an event tonight at the building where I'm standing now. It's called Freedom Tower - 17 stories tall, in the center of Miami, a historic building in an area that has very few of them. We're standing near the wooden front door surrounded by ornate stonework.

There's historic significance in this building because in the 1960s and '70s, the U.S. government provided assistance here to Cubans fleeing Fidel Castro's regime. Senator Rubio of course is of Cuban descent and a fierce critic of President Obama's recent opening to Cuba. We'll have an opportunity to ask him about that and much more in an interview here in Miami which you can hear tomorrow on MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.