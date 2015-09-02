Trump: Jeb Bush Should Be 'Speaking English'

In an interview with conservative website Breitbart, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dug into his opponent Jeb Bush, saying he should lead by speaking English while in the U.S.

"I like Jeb," Trump said, according to Breitbart. "He's a nice man. But he should really set the example by speaking English while in the United States."

Trump has been in the news for his targeted jabs while campaigning — including those directed at Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and immigrants from Mexico who are in the U.S. illegally.

Speaking to reporters in Miami on Tuesday, Bush spoke in Spanish, as he frequently has on the campaign trail. Talking about Trump, he said, "El hombre no es conservador," which translates as "the man is not a conservative."

The two have also been exchanging jabs online and on social media. Bush posted a "candidate picker" quiz on his site, alluding to Trump, that asks if voters would rather vote for a candidate who "strives to shake every hand everywhere" or "is a germaphobe when it comes to shaking hands."

