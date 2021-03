The NPR Politics team discusses Sunday's mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. It is the most deadly shooting in modern American history, leaving 49 people dead and more injured. They also talk about the stark contrast in reactions from presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson

Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson

