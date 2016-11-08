Candidates Appear In New York To Cast Their Votes On Election Day

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are both in New York, the state they call home. That's where they'll watch the election results come in.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

And it's where they voted earlier today. Hillary Clinton filled out her ballot in the New York City suburb of Chappaqua. Then she stopped to tell reporters how that felt.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HILLARY CLINTON: It is the most humbling feeling, Dan (ph), because, you know, I know how much responsibility goes with this. And so many people are counting on the outcome of this election, what it means for our country. And I'll do the very best I can if I'm fortunate enough to win today.

CORNISH: Donald Trump voted in Midtown Manhattan after he made an appearance on "Fox And Friends." There, he spoke about the swing state voters he had met during this long campaign.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FOX AND FRIENDS")

DONALD TRUMP: The people are just amazing in this country - Ohio we're doing incredibly in. We're going to win Iowa. Iowa, likewise, just - we've had such great experience there, and I think we're going to win Iowa and Ohio and New Hampshire. We're going to win a lot of states.

MCEVERS: His final message to Americans...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FOX AND FRIENDS")

TRUMP: We have a great, great country. We have tremendous potential. Definitely go out and vote.

And that's something that both candidates can agree on.