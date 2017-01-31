Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick — In 100 Words And 9 Tweets

Judge Gorsuch was a very traditional pick from President Trump, one any Republican president could have made. He teased reality show, but it was standard fare. That stood out in what's been a chaotic start to this presidency. Liberals are demanding resistance, but Gorsuch will be tough to stop — he has sterling legal credentials, been confirmed once by the Senate and, above all, Democrats have little leverage. They might want a pound of flesh — an eye for a Garland eye — but to what end? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could blow up the filibuster and get anyone through.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

SCOTUS justice must stand up to a Pres willing to bend the Constitution. Serious doubts on Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch must explain his hostility to women's rights, support of corporations over workers and opposition to campaign finance reform. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 1, 2017

WATCH → Neil Gorsuch will be a great #SCOTUS Justice. I applaud @POTUS for his excellent pick to our nation's highest court. pic.twitter.com/jCkto6kAs1 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) February 1, 2017