Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick — In 100 Words And 9 Tweets

By Domenico Montanaro
Published January 31, 2017 at 10:10 PM CST
President Trump nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, it would tilt the balance of the court back in conservatives' favor.
Judge Gorsuch was a very traditional pick from President Trump, one any Republican president could have made. He teased reality show, but it was standard fare. That stood out in what's been a chaotic start to this presidency. Liberals are demanding resistance, but Gorsuch will be tough to stop — he has sterling legal credentials, been confirmed once by the Senate and, above all, Democrats have little leverage. They might want a pound of flesh — an eye for a Garland eye — but to what end? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could blow up the filibuster and get anyone through.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
