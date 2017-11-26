Sen. Al Franken Says He 'Crossed The Line' But Won't Resign

In the wake of the groping allegations against the Minnesota Democratic senator, Al Franken says he accepts responsibility for his actions but has not considered resigning.

"I'm going to go forward," he said in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio News. "I'm going to take responsibility. I'm going to be held accountable, and I'm going to try to be productive in the way I speak about this."

Franken told MPR he acknowledges he has "crossed the line for some women." He says he will "cooperate fully" with the Senate Ethics Committee.

MPR's Mark Zdechlik reports that four women have made allegations against Franken since mid-November.

Earlier this month Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio host, said Franken groped her in 2006 while the two were onboard an Army transport plane. Tweeden, who was asleep at the time, shared a photo of the future senator putting his hands on her chest while smiling for the camera.

Listen here for the full interview with MPR News.

