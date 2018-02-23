Florida Governor Calls For Raising Age Limit For Gun Purchases From 18 To 21
Florida's Republican governor is calling for a range of measures that aim to prevent shootings like the one that occurred last week in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and staff were killed.
In a news conference Friday in Tallahassee, Rick Scott said he wants new laws and programs that fall into three categories: gun laws, school safety and mental health.
He did not ask for any specific weapons to be banned and more than once mentioned that he is a member of the National Rifle Association.
"I know there are some who are advocating a mass takeaway of Second Amendment rights for all Americans," Scott said. "That is not the answer. Keeping guns away from dangerous people and people with mental issues is what we need to do."
Here's what he called for in Florida:
Scott began his remarks by reading the names of the 17 people who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
"Unfortunately, none of the plans I'm announcing today will bring any of them back, but it's important to remember them," Scott said. "The 17 lives that were cut short and all the hopes and dreams that were ruined have changed our state forever. Florida will never be the same."
The Tampa Bay Times has a full transcript of Scott's remarks.
