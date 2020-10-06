Bill DeBlasio, Random Dude From Long Island, Is Sick Of Your Griping

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Bill DeBlasio is sick of your complaining - not New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio; Bill DeBlasio, random dude from Long Island. MEL magazine reports the 54-year-old nonmayor has gotten thousands of mostly angry emails from would-be constituents over the years, so many that he kind of feels for the mayor. But his compassion only extends so far. Asked if he changed his name, DeBlasio said I had it first.