Politics & Government

Write A Note Across The Political Divide. What Do You Wish They Understood?

By Nick Michael
Published October 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
A blue and red mailbox with postcards inside

We're nearing the end of a polarizing election season, marked by a global pandemic and nationwide protests against racial injustice. It's been a lot to process, and we want to know how you're feeling. More specifically, we want to know what you wish "the other side" understood.

The ask is simple: write a short note to someone who will vote differently from you. What do you wish they understood about your life these last four years?

Your response should be postcard length, roughly 100 words. We plan to follow up with some of you and also to share some notes with other responders. We would share only your message, not your name, contact information, etc. We also plan to ask some of you if you'd be willing to have your thoughts recorded for audio and/or video use.

Submissions have closed. Thanks to everyone who wrote a message.

Your submission will be governed by our generalTerms of UseandPrivacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Nick Michael
Nick Michael is the Acting Supervising Editor for Video at NPR. He joined NPR in 2014 as the lead video producer for Jazz Night in America, NPR's first program with companion radio and video content. Jazz Night's 2017 portfolio earned a Peabody nomination and a Webby Award for Online Film & Video. Since then, he has co-managed the growth of NPR's award-winning video team, highlights of which include co-crafting the look of NPR's signature interviews with President Obama, leading NPR's experimentation with 360 video and audio and coordinating 22 filmmakers across the country to document 2017's solar eclipse. Before NPR, Michael co-founded 1504, a creative video studio now based in Birmingham, Ala. He earned a masters in photojournalism at the Missouri School of Journalism.
