Have You Voted Already? Share Your Voting Story With Us

More than 74 million people in the U.S. have already voted in this year's election — are you one of them? If so, we'd like to hear your voting story.

This year voting looks different for a lot of people. Are you a first-time voter or someone who hasn't missed an election since you got the right to vote? Did you drop your ballot off and snap a selfie as you did it? Or did you vote early in-person and have to wait in a long line? Did you pack a snack or strike up a conversation with those around you?

Share your story with us below and an NPR producer may reach out to you for an upcoming story. If you choose to share a voting photo with us, we'll make sure to follow up before we use it.

Your submission will be governed by our generalTerms of UseandPrivacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.