The RNC is over. Here are 5 things you need to know.

The 2024 Republican National Convention wrapped up on Thursday night in Milwaukee with former President Donald Trump’s address to the delegates. Trump’s speech marked the first major public remarks he delivered following the assassination attempt against him less than a week ago.

It was also the first in-person Republican convention since the COVID pandemic prompted cancellation of most events surrounding the 2020 RNC. The final evening featured a wide range of speakers, from the retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to the evangelical leader Franklin Graham, culminating in Trump’s speech, which capped off a week of events and speeches in support of the former president’s vision of the country. Here’s what you need to know from the 2024 Republican convention.

1. For Trump, unity means aligning with him

As he formally accepted his nomination for the third time, Trump began by promising to be a president for “all of America,” before ultimately pivoting to attacking his enemies - albeit in an unusually sedate tone of voice.

Trump’s speech foregrounded his attempted assassination, which he described moment by moment, telling the crowd he was protected by “Almighty God.”

After those calls for unity and expressions of gratitude, Trump eventually shifted to attacking Democrats for, in his words, “weaponizing” the justice system through the multiple criminal indictments he has faced. Without evidence, he accused his political opponents of using the Covid pandemic to “cheat” on the 2020 election - despite the fact that multiple bipartisan reviews have affirmed the legitimacy of the election.

Trump also complained about Democrats who’ve described his actions including his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election as a threat to democracy, claiming, “I am the one saving democracy.”

2. The GOP is fully and unapologetically the party of Trump

Trump’s Republican critics were either absent from the convention, or fully converted. The most notable convert to Trump’s cause: his new running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who’d once called Trump “noxious” and said he was leading the white working class to a “dark place.” Several of Trump’s former rivals for the nomination, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley - who earlier this year said she felt “no need to kiss the ring” - appeared on stage and gave speeches endorsing Trump.

After surviving the assassination attempt over the weekend, Trump has emerged looking stronger than ever in the minds of many of his supporters. His son Eric Trump attributed his survival to “divine intervention” and called his father “the greatest fighter I have ever seen.”

3. Trump is doubling down on his message with his choice of J.D. Vance

There had been wide speculation for months that Trump might seek to broaden his appeal by picking a female running mate, such as New York Rep. Elise Stefanik or even former rival Nikki Haley; or another person of color, such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott or Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Instead, Trump chose another white man - and one seen as someone who will be an aggressive fighter on Trump’s behalf.

Vance’s evolution from Trump critic to Trump supporter, and his Ohio roots, could help him make a case for Trump to swing voters in key states in the Midwest and Rust Belt.

4. The women in Trump's orbit are humanizing him

Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai, addressed the convention Wednesday night, giving her first public speech and marking the first time any of his grandchildren have spoken publicly.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, now dominated by Trump allies, delivered Tuesday night’s keynote speech, describing him as an “amazing grandfather.” Lara Trump also thanked her father-in-law for always supporting her, saying “thank you for never giving up on me.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, spoke that same night, painting the picture of a compassionate boss who empowered women in his White House.

Former First Lady Melania Trump, who is seen in public infrequently, made her first appearance on the convention floor Thursday night. Trump praised his wife during his speech, thanking her for releasing a letter calling for national unity after the assassination attempt.

5. Republicans are looking to the next generation of voters

Republicans know that Gen Z voters, as a group, do not feel especially beholden to either major party, and they see an opening.

Vance, at 39, is the first millennial to be on a major party presidential ticket.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former rival for the Republican nomination, spoke directly to millennials and Gen Z in his speech on Tuesday. Ramaswamy, who’s 38, told millennials, “we can’t just be cynical about our country because the United States of America is still the last, best hope that we have.”

To Gen Z voters, Ramaswamy said “you’re gonna be the generation that actually saves this country,” telling younger voters that the best way to be a “rebel” is to be a conservative on college campuses.

The convention also highlighted a group of fraternity brothers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who gained attention recently for holding up an American flag after anti-Israel protesters tried to replace it with a Palestinian flag.

The outreach from Republicans to younger voters comes as recent polling shows Biden and his party apparently losing ground with younger Black and Latino voters, particularly men.

