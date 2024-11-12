Here's who Trump has picked as cabinet members and key advisers

President-elect Donald Trump is building his team, naming cabinet members and key advisers after having been elected to a second presidential term. He's been filling out those roles with those considered to be fierce loyalists.

Trump's team will include Vice President-elect JD Vance and the rest of his Cabinet as well as high-ranking nominees — who require Senate confirmation — and also senior advisers who don't require congressional approval.

Here's how his new administration is taking shape:

Chief of Staff — Susie Wiles

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Susie Wiles (2nd R), senior advisor to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, is recognized for her work during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Susie Wiles is the first appointee Trump named after the 2024 election. Wiles, who served as Trump's co-campaign manager, will be the first woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff. She has worked for the Trump political operation off and on since 2016.

Wiles managed Trump's campaign quietly, making very few media or public appearances, though Trump proudly presented her during his election night speech in Palm Beach, Fla., saying "Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you. The Ice Maiden. We call her the Ice Maiden." Read more about Susie Wiles

— Franco Ordoñez

Deputy Chief of Staff — Stephen Miller

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Stephen Miller, former Senior Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, on Oct. 18, in Detroit, Mich.

Trump is expected to name Stephen Miller as the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, a role that would have him taking on a leading role writing and implementing the administration's immigration agenda. That agenda includes plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving and most trusted advisers. He worked with Trump on his 2016 presidential campaign before joining him at the White House as a senior adviser. Read more about Stephen Miller

— Franco Ordoñez

Secretary of State — Marco Rubio

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks before the arrival of former president Donald Trump at the Club 47 group in the Palm Beach Convention Center on June 14, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump is expected to nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state, according to a source familiar with the selection. If confirmed, Rubio would become the first Latino to ever serve as the nation's top diplomat.

The selection officially brings Rubio into Trump's fold and offers a new chapter in the evolving relationship between the former rivals for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. In the years since, Rubio has become a close adviser to Trump on foreign relations, and was even a top contender for vice president up until the day Trump announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate. Read more about Marco Rubio

— Jeongyoon Han and Claudia Grisales

National Security Adviser — Mike Waltz

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images US Representative Mike Waltz, Republican of Florida, speaks during a hearing of the House Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Penn., on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Sept. 26.

As national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz will play an integral role in shaping U.S. policy on geopolitical conflicts ranging from the war in Ukraine to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, is a longtime Trump ally who has established himself as a leading critic of China in Congress.

Since winning his seat in 2018, he has championed legislation to reduce U.S. reliance on critical minerals from China and safeguard American colleges and universities from Chinese espionage. Read more about Mike Waltz.

— Jason Breslow and Tom Bowman

"Border czar" — Tom Homan

Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 17.

Homan served as acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump's first term in office. In Trump's second term, he will serve as "border czar" — which does not require Senate confirmation. The role will have Homan in charge of the southern and northern U.S. borders, as well as "all Maritime and Aviation Security," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The former police officer and Border Patrol agent has worked under six presidents during his three decades in law enforcement. He was executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Obama. During that administration, ICE carried out a record number of deportations. Read more about Tom Homan.

— Rachel Treisman

U.S. ambassador to Israel — Mike Huckabee

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee moderates a roundtable discussion with Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center on Oct. 29, in Drexel Hill, Penn.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is a longtime supporter of Israel and a critic of the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. He has previously spoken out against efforts to negotiate a ceasefire deal and called unauthorized settlements in the occupied West Bank "communities."

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years," Trump wrote in a statement announcing his intention to nominate Huckabee. "He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!" Read more about Mike Huckabee.

— Stephen Fowler

EPA Administrator — Former Rep. Lee Zeldin

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images / Getty Images New York Rupublican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin gives a speech at his election night party on Nov. 8, 2022 in New York City.

In announcing his pick for the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Trump said Zeldin "will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses," adding that Zeldin will still maintain "the highest environmental standards."

Zeldin, who previously represented Long Island, opposed a handful of climate-related legislation while serving in Congress, according to the environmental advocacy group League of Conservation Voters. Read more about Rep. Lee Zeldin

— Elena Moore

