SCOTUS weighs Temporary Protected Status cases. And, jury indicts James Comey again

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The Department of Justice has secured a two-count indictment against former FBI Director James Comey. The DOJ is accusing him of threatening President Trump in an Instagram photo he posted and then deleted last year. This is the second time Trump's Justice Department has gotten an indictment against Comey. The photo Comey posted showed seashells on a North Carolina beach arranged to read "8647" — 86 being old slang for "get rid of," and "47" seen by some as a reference to Trump, the 47th (and 45th) president. The grand jury has issued a warrant for Comey's arrest, according to court documents.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey leaves the Rayburn House Office Building after testifying on Capitol Hill Dec. 7, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

🎧 NPR's Carrie Johnson tells Up First that some lawyers she spoke with wonder if this case will ever get to trial. This is because, under Supreme Court precedent, prosecutors must prove that Comey understood the threatening nature of his post. So far, the evidence shows that Comey believed this was political speech protected by the First Amendment. The Justice Department says it is treating Comey like everyone else, but evidence suggests otherwise, Johnson says. She points to posts from the president demanding that Comey and others who investigated him be prosecuted.

The Supreme Court hears two cases today that could allow the Trump administration to proceed with mass deportations of two large groups of people who have been living legally in the U.S., many of them for more than a decade. At issue is the Temporary Protected Status program, which permits eligible individuals to live and work in the U.S. if they cannot safely return to their home countries due to natural disasters, armed conflicts or other "extraordinary or temporary conditions." Congress established the TPS program in 1990.

🎧 Every president except for Trump has supported TPS , according to NPR's Nina Totenberg. Haiti and Syria are two test cases in Trump's effort to get rid of the program. Haitians received temporary protected status after a devastating earthquake killed more than 300,000 people in 2010. To this day, the country suffers from cholera epidemics, roving gangs and no functioning government. In Syria, a relatively small group of 7,000 received temporary protected status because of the civil war and Israeli bombing attacks. TPS status holders must renew every 18 months. The Trump administration argues that, under the 1990 TPS statute, none of these judgments is subject to review by the courts. Lawyers for TPS recipients counter that the Trump administration has failed to comply with the procedures mandated by federal law.

, according to NPR's Nina Totenberg. Haiti and Syria are two test cases in Trump's effort to get rid of the program. Haitians received temporary protected status after a devastating earthquake killed more than 300,000 people in 2010. To this day, the country suffers from cholera epidemics, roving gangs and no functioning government. In Syria, a relatively small group of 7,000 received temporary protected status because of the civil war and Israeli bombing attacks. TPS status holders must renew every 18 months. The Trump administration argues that, under the 1990 TPS statute, none of these judgments is subject to review by the courts. Lawyers for TPS recipients counter that the Trump administration has failed to comply with the procedures mandated by federal law. ➡️ The Supreme Court justices are also set to hear arguments today in a battle over drug patents that could raise prescription drug costs and change how generic companies do business.

Jerome Powell is set to have what is likely his last policy meeting as Federal Reserve chairman today. The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Powell led the Fed for more than eight years, and his term expires next month. A key Senate committee is set to vote today on Trump's pick to replace Powell, Kevin Warsh. This could set the stage for a confirmation vote by the full Senate in time for Warsh to take over upon Powell's departure. Warsh has argued that there's room to cut interest rates without risking inflation, partly due to productivity gains from artificial intelligence. But he's also vowed to maintain the Fed's independence and not take marching orders from Trump, who wants lower interest rates.

King Charles III used a joint address to Congress yesterday to emphasize the vital transatlantic relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. His speech comes at a tense moment in the U.S.'s relationship with Europe's leaders. It also marks the first time a British monarch has addressed a joint session of Congress in nearly 35 years.

🎧 Charles delivered a clear message with his speech: The U.S. and its European allies are stronger together. "We must not disregard everything that has sustained us for the last 80 years. Instead, we must build on it," he said. NPR's Elena Moore says the message counters a growing appetite for isolationist policies in the U.S. Trump has long been critical of European leaders and NATO. While the president has repeatedly praised the king, Trump has recently been increasingly vocal about his displeasure with the U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump has argued that the U.K. has not provided sufficient military support in the Iran war. It's the latest gripe he has with NATO countries more broadly, and he's previously said he'd consider withdrawing the U.S. from the alliance. So even though the royals may only have soft power, hearing Charles advocate for NATO like that is striking, Moore says.

Life advice

Malte Mueller/Getty, Composite by NPR /

Everyone has a mental load, otherwise known as the never-ending to-do list you have to keep track of in your head. But women carry the greatest burden, according to sociologist Leah Ruppanner. In one study of survey data from more than 3,000 U.S. parents, researchers found women carried more than 70% of the domestic mental load. This includes tracking schedules or delegating tasks. Ruppanner unpacks some assumptions that keep a woman's mental load heavy and discusses what it takes to reclaim your headspace in a conversation with Life Kit.

🧠 Let go of myths like women are good household managers while men are terrible at it. Men who actively participate in primary childcare and household duties are healthier, happier and more balanced, according to research.

🧠 The idea that men can't see mess or dirt is not true. Research has shown that when asked to rate the messiness of a room, women and men rate the space similarly.

🧠 Get clear on the tasks you need to prioritize. When you think of what is critical at the moment, it makes it easier to say no to decisions that are not worth investing in.

For tips on how to lighten your mental load, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Plus, read this practical guide on how to split up chores fairly, and subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

/ Title: Joburg Ballet School Credit: © Ihsaan Haffejee, for GroundUp Caption: Young dancers from the Joburg Ballet School backstage at the Soweto Theatre during their year-end performance. Soweto, South Africa, 7 December 2025. Story: In apartheid South Africa, ballet was the preserve of white culture, inaccessible to people of color. Today, the Joburg Ballet School offers subsidized training to children from historically disadvantaged backgrounds, with locations in Soweto, Alexandra, and Braamfontein. Parents describe seeing their children learn ballet as something they never thought possible.

The winning images in the 2026 World Press Photos contest capture the pain of the past year, but also focus on moments of strength, determination and joy. NPR highlighted the Photo of the Year honoree — Separated by ICE, taken by Carol Guzy for Miami Herald. The image captures the pain of a family being separated in a New York court. Other award winners, like the Johannesburg-based photographer Ihsaan Haffejee, snapped happy moments, as in his photo of young ballet students pausing before their performance. The image is particularly moving because ballet was historically an art form reserved for white South Africans before the end of Apartheid. Check out this selection featuring more photos recognized for distinction in regional categories, focusing on countries of the Global South.

3 things to know before you go

Rachel Treisman / NPR / NPR Workers paint a corner of the reflecting pool blue on Monday morning.

The president is having the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool resurfaced, changing its longtime gray hue to a swimming-pool-like blue. People passing by the work have mixed reactions: Some welcome the change, while others dismiss it as a costly waste of time. The Federal Communications Commission has ordered Disney's ABC to seek early renewal of broadcast licenses for the eight TV stations it owns. The request comes amid backlash over Jimmy Kimmel's joke about first lady Melania Trump. Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha ran the London Marathon in 1:59:41, crushing the elusive two-hour marathon goal. But he finished second. He tells NPR he hopes to shave one minute off his run time in his next marathon.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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