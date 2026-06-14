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Former Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized

NPR | By Eric McDaniel
Published June 14, 2026 at 3:45 PM CDT
Sen. Mitch McConnell has been using a wheelchair in the U.S. Capitol in recent months.
Heather Diehl
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Getty Images North America
Sen. Mitch McConnell has been using a wheelchair in the U.S. Capitol in recent months.

Former Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell was admitted to a hospital on Sunday.

The 84-year old Kentucky senator's condition is currently unknown but he has suffered regular health challenges in recent years.

McConnell spokesman David Popp said McConnell "is receiving excellent care" in an e-mailed statement but did not specify the reason for the hospitalization.

McConnell regularly moves about the Capitol in a wheelchair, often with the assistance of staff.

In 2023, McConnell froze and appeared unable to speak for nearly 30 seconds during his weekly press conference as leader.

He also suffered a series of falls, including one that resulted in a concussion and nearly six-week absence from the Senate. McConnell has always appeared to have a somewhat unsteady gate — a childhood bout of polio left him with a partially paralyzed leg.

He announced in 2024 he'd step down from leadership. And in 2025 that he would not seek another six-year term in office.

After more than four decades, McConnell's time in the Senate is set to conclude at the end of this year.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Government & Politics
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
See stories by Eric McDaniel