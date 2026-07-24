Trump imposes new tariffs, vows revenge on Tehran

President Trump is placing new tariffs on more than 60 countries that his administration says are importing goods made with forced labor.

And The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump is fed up with the Iran war and is now in “revenge mode” against Tehran.

Elana Schor, senior Washington editor at Semafor, and Damian Paletta, The Wall Street Journal’s Washington coverage chief, join hosts Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan to discuss the week in politics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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