Trump administration considers giving up Yosemite land to private developer
For most Americans, the national parks are sacred. They should be preserved and enjoyed by future generations. But there’s new reporting that the Trump administration is working to give up a small piece of land in Yosemite National Park to a private developer in a land exchange.
Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Anna Kramer, who covers government and policy for NOTUS.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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