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El-Sayed and Rogers clash on policy and loyalties at final Michigan Senate debate

WBUR
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed clashed over healthcare, tariffs and their respective loyalties in the final debate of the Michigan Senate race on Wednesday.

With less than two weeks to go until the Nov. 3 election, Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins is joined by M.L. Elrick, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and political columnist at the Detroit Free Press, to discuss the candidates’ prospects.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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