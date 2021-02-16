The History Behind Milwaukee's Favorite Donut Holiday, Paczki Day

  • Different flavors of paczki at National Bakery and Deli in Milwaukee.
    Different flavors of paczki at National Bakery and Deli in Milwaukee.
While Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world, some Milwaukeeans know today as a holiday by another name: Paczki Day.

A paczki is a yeast donut that is meant to combine everything unhealthy in the kitchen pantry as a way to clean out fatty and sweet ingredients before the fast of Lent — the 40-day period some Christians observe from Ash Wednesday to Easter.

“The paczki is take the milk, the eggs, the cream, the butter, the whatever is left over of sweets, of sugars, of fruits — put it into a donut. It’s gotta be a yeast donut, this is not a cake donut — ever," explains Lake Effect contributor and food historian Kyle Cherek. "Fry it all up, you’re using your oil and it’s this yummy, rich, delicious thing. You’re using up the last of the temptations before Lent comes."

The tradition began in 9th century Poland as pagan traditions were mixing with Christian holidays, but the current day paczki got its form when the Augustus III of Poland invited French bakers to come to the country and update the tradition.

“So the improved paczki, the lighter, fluffier ... glazed paczki that we now know is really, well, I mean ... the French, they do pastries really well,” says Cherek. "That was the trend at the time ... and the paczki have never been the same."

Now in the United States, communities with large Polish populations still celebrate the time before Lent with paczki. Cherek says that cities like Milwaukee, Detroit and Pittsburg have become the global capitals of the donut.

But the sweet treat is not without controversy, as the pronunciation of the paczki is often debated. According to Cherek the correct pronunciation is “pawn-shkey” but others may pronounce it “poonch-key.” Those are both plural, meaning the bakery should never give just one when ordering a paczki.

Kyle Cherek says paczki filling can range from strawberry to sweet cheese to prune but that the original filling was the hips of roses made into a marmalade.
Cherek notes that the most important part of Paczki Day is the fact that everyone is partaking in the tradition of eating the delicious donut together, "which is really one of the strongest forces of food in history." He also suggests pairing one with a cup of Milwaukee coffee for a magical combination.

Fat Tuesday is Also "Packzi Day"

By Feb 24, 2009
Megan Dobyns

Today is what's known in some circles as Paczki Day, in Milwaukee. Paczki are a Polish doughnut, and a popular Fat Tuesday treat in cities with a strong Polish heritage. Ann-Elise Henzl went to a bakery that's buzzing with activity, surrounding the tasty snack.

From Cheese Curds To Custard, Which Signature Food Originated In Milwaukee?

By May 20, 2016
Maayan Silver

Trying a city's signature foods is a must for visitors and locals alike. In New Orleans, you'd probably be on the search for a beignet; in Philly, a cheese steak; in Texas, barbecue. So, what's Milwaukee's?

Tom Targos of Salem, Wisc., took that question to WUWM's Bubbler Talk and asked: "Chicago has deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs ... but what are some of the foods or dishes with a genesis in Milwaukee?"

Pay-What-You-Can Vegan Café in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park Neighborhood Thriving Despite Pandemic

By Dec 21, 2020
Susan Bence

For months we’ve been hearing bleak stories of businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. But one exception is a unique café in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

Tricklebee Café's mission is not about profit, but to create community. Customers pay what they can for made-from-scratch meals.

SapSap: Sharing Lao-Inspired Food & Family History Through Pop-Ups

By & Sep 14, 2020
Image courtesy of SapSap

The word "sap-sap" literally translated from Laotian means "delicious delicious." SapSap owner Alex Hanesakda strives not only for good taste, but for community outreach as well.

Hanesakda learned the traditions of Lao cooking from his parents, who used food as a way to connect with neighbors when they settled in Burlington, Wis. after fleeing Laos as war refugees.