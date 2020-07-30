Milwaukee Restaurants Have Been Left By Themselves Since Reopening Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Since reopening Wisconsin restaurants, limited state and city regulations have meant restaurants are on their own to decide how they reopen and if they close due to coronavirus concerns.
    Since reopening Wisconsin restaurants, limited state and city regulations have meant restaurants are on their own to decide how they reopen and if they close due to coronavirus concerns.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

Restaurants have had the go-ahead from the city of Milwaukee to open dine-in services and operate with safety and capacity limits for over a month, but many are still struggling. Some decide to close temporarily if any coronavirus cases arise amongst workers, but there’s actually no strict protocols to follow.

As restaurants research and adapt best new operation practices largely on their own, culinary historian and contributor Kyle Cherek says this lack of top-down instruction has caused a significant drop in public trust. 

On June 4, Mayor Tom Barrett announced that bars and restaurants could reopen the following day with occupancy capacities and sanitation requirements. In doing so, he asked business owners to make smart decisions.

Cherek says this guidance from the mayor was not specific enough and lacked concrete steps to allow business owners to make these decisions. “You are talking about an industry, hospitality, where the very nature of it is close interactions between people,” he says. He also criticized the timing of the announcement as properly reopening a restaurant takes more than a day.

Since the announcement, Milwaukee’s health department has put out a checklist for restaurants to complete as they reopen, but Cherek wants government leadership at all levels to go further to increase public trust. Because when business owners don’t make smart decisions, public trust in all restaurants is eroded.

One case Cherek points to is The Kiltie Drive-In in Oconomowoc, which has been accused by workers of staying open despite five employees contracting coronavirus.

"The insanity just blows my mind that a restaurant could operate with five going cases and there’s no mechanism to let the public know. It’s only an anonymous tip by somebody who works there who doesn’t want to go back for their own safety, and the restaurant is allowed to continue being open," says Cherek.

Lack of public trust means less business and that could force many local restaurants to close for good and in doing so, change the landscape of Milwaukee.

“Restaurants are specific to place. They create neighborhoods, they create communities, they create locations, they create cities. That’s what they’ve always, always, always been, and the history of restaurants is about placemaking,” he says.

“What’s happening now is a really profound soul death in American food and I hate to think about what’s on the other side, but the tragedy for me is that this doesn’t have to happen,” says Cherek.  

Have a question you'd like WUWM to answer? Submit your query below.

_

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
restaurants
Coronavirus

Related Content

Milwaukee Independent Restaurant Coalition Hopes Coronavirus Sparks Change In Hospitality Industry

By & Jul 27, 2020
Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard. As COVID-19 rates continue to rise, restaurants have had to reevaluate operating plans or close their doors.

From the tipping system to sustainability to health care, this pandemic has exposed the major flaws of the hospitality system. The Milwaukee Independent Restaurant Coalition (MIRC) was recently formed to address these issues and create change so restaurants can better succeed on the other side of this pandemic. 

'We Need To Do This To Survive': Lazy Susan MKE Is Committed To Carry-Out Only

By Jul 14, 2020
Audrey Nowakowski

Milwaukee’s restaurants are navigating a challenging balancing act during this coronavirus pandemic. When the lockdown was first ordered in March, carry-out was the only option allowed. Then, with about a day’s notice from the city, Milwaukee restaurants and bars were able to reopen dining spaces and outdoor seating on June 5.

Wisconsin Counties, Cities Face 'Difficult' Mask Decisions

By & Scott Bauer 20 hours ago
Michelle Maternowski

Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.

Without a uniform mask law, Wisconsin cities and counties are left to decide on their own what to do. That has caused them many problems, leaders of groups representing cities, villages and counties told members of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on a telephone meeting Wednesday.

Why We Grow Numb To Staggering Statistics — And What We Can Do About It

By Jul 28, 2020

COVID-19 has now killed more than 148,000 people in the U.S. On a typical day in the past week, more than 1,000 people died.

But the deluge of grim statistics can dull our collective sense of outrage. And part of that has to do with how humans are built to perceive the world.