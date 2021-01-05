Next Steps For Vaccine Distribution In Wisconsin, Explained By A Public Health Professional

By & 2 hours ago
  • In Wisconsin, frontline health care workers and long-term health facilities have been the first to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
    In Wisconsin, frontline health care workers and long-term health facilities have been the first to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
    cherryandbees / stock.adobe.com

Wisconsin has already begun distributing vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccines currently being administered, made by Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses spread a few weeks apart from each other.

The process to choose who becomes eligible for available doses of the vaccine has in many parts been left up to state and local health officials with guidance from the CDC and federal government. That means in each state it can look slightly different.  

In Wisconsin, frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities have been first in line.

Dr. Heather Paradis is a pediatrician and public health professional in Milwaukee and since 2015 she has been a medical director at Children’s Hospital.

She explains that Wisconsin’s vaccine distribution plan is broken up into several groups. Group 1a is all frontline health care workers and residents and workers inside long-term care and nursing homes.

“[Vaccinating group 1a] is likely to take at least the first month of 2021 and likely into the beginning of February,” Paradis explains.

After that is completed, group 1b would become the next recipients of available vaccine doses. That group will be made up of people over the age of 75 who live on their own as well as frontline essential workers.

Exactly which workers will be included in group 1b and in which order they become eligible for the vaccine has not been completely decided, but Paradis says that health departments will be looking at all jobs that can’t be done from home or from a safe distance.

“Individuals who cannot perform the duties of their jobs remotely, whose jobs bring them into frequent contact with members of the public, and/or are working in settings where it’s very difficult to social distance from their workmates,” she says.

When those distinctions are made, Paradis says city and county health departments will work to reach out to those who can get the vaccine and educate them on their options so that workers are not left on their own to figure out the process.

She says that after group 1b, the vaccine will then be made available to anyone who wants to get vaccinated. According to Paradis, this will not begin for at least a few more months.

And until communities start to reach widespread levels of completed vaccinations, Paradis says everyone will need to continue to work hard at preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, limiting contact and saying home whenever possible.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

Prosecutor: Wisconsin Pharmacist Thought Vaccine Was Unsafe

By & 21 hours ago
Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

Updated Jan. 5 at 10:41 a.m.

A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the medicine wasn't safe, a prosecutor said Monday.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, arrested the Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people.

For Black Americans, History Of Medical Mistreatment & Disparities Leaves Some Leery Of Vaccine

By Dec 22, 2020
Andrey Popov / stock.adobe.com

Many people are eager for their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are those who don’t share that feeling — especially in communities of color.

Mike Hutchinson said he will be getting the vaccine when it’s widely available. He's already had COVID-19 and wants to prevent it from coming back.

"I definitely plan to get it if becomes readily available for me because I have two daughters and just because of the close contact I am with people," he said. 

COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin At Some Wisconsin Nursing Homes

By Dec 29, 2020
Ann-Elise Henzl

Gov. Tony Evers says COVID-19 vaccinations of residents and staff are now underway at some Wisconsin long-term care facilities, including nursing homes. Eligible sites are paired with two large pharmacy chains, which will provide storage and handling of the Moderna brand vaccine, as well as scheduling, administering the drug and reporting its use. 

About 57,000 doses will initially be available for the long-term care facilities.  The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the vaccination program at those sites will continue for about two months.

U.S. Reaches Deal With Pfizer For 100 Million More Vaccine Doses

By Dec 23, 2020

Updated at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Trump administration says it has reached a deal with Pfizer to buy an additional 100 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, effectively doubling the federal government's supply from Pfizer.

The pharmaceutical giant is to deliver 70 million doses by June 30, 2021, and complete the rest of the order by the end of the following month, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by the Department of Health and Human Services.