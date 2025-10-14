ACA premiums to spike unless Republicans step in

The federal government has been shut down for nearly two weeks, making it one of the longest shutdowns on record. Republicans control both houses and the presidency, but they have been quick to blame Democrats for the shutdown and have so far refused to negotiate with them.

Democrats are hoping to reinstate health care subsidies that were cancelled by this summer's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The subsidies have allowed millions of Americans to access coverage from the Affordable Care Act. According to analyses from the progressive economic think tank Groundwork Collaborative, without these subsidies health care costs for average Americans will double — or even quadruple — depending on where they live. The expiration of these subsidies may also lead hospital closings and more.

“We’re not talking about little, small increases — we’re talking about more than doubling for 20 million Americans. And I know many Americans are already feeling like their health care premiums are too high, so more than doubling is really punishing," says Lindsay Owens, executive director at Groundwork Collaborative.

In Wisconsin, she says the impact of the subsidies expiring may be even worse than other parts of the country.

"If you look at Milwaukee County, for a family of four earning the median income right now, they would be paying about $118 a month for health care premiums on the exchanges," Owens says. "And if the tax credits expire, it'll be $334 — so almost triple."