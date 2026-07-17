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Graphic for WUWM's 2026 voter guide
WUWM's Voter Guide
Here is a guide to help Wisconsinites vote in the August 11 primary election.

Sara Rodriguez withdraws from Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary, leaving four in the race

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Ann-Elise Henzl
Published July 17, 2026 at 1:15 PM CDT
Sara Rodriguez
Candidate Facebook Page
Sara Rodriguez

With less than a month to go before Wisconsin’s fall primary, another candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination has dropped out of the race.

Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez announced Friday that she’s no longer in the running. She said financial concerns were to blame.

Just a few days ago, Rodriguez fired her campaign manager after learning that the campaign had hundreds of thousands of dollars less cash than she thought.

There are now four remaining candidates: former lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes; former Department of Administration secretary Joel Brennan; state Representative Francesca Hong; and state Senator Kelda Roys.

Two candidates remain in the Republican race: Congressman Tom Tiffany and medical service technician Andy Manske.

The partisan primary is August 11.

You can stay up to date with election news – and learn all about the candidates and the contests – by checking out WUWM’s Voter Guide.
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Government & Politics ElectionWUWMGovernor's raceWisconsin Primary
Ann-Elise Henzl
Ann-Elise is WUWM's news director.
See stories by Ann-Elise Henzl
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