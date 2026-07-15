Wisconsin Secretary of State election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for which secretary of state candidates will advance in the August. 11 primary election. One Democrat, one Green Party candidate and four Republicans are running. The Republican to receive the most votes in the primary will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, along with the Green Party and Democratic candidates.

What does the Wisconsin Secretary of State do?

The responsibilities of the Office of the Secretary of State include maintaining official state records, authenticating documents for international use and serving as the chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL). The BCPL oversees Wisconsin's Common School Fund, which provides millions of dollars annually for public schools and local government loans.

What's at stake?

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Godlewski as secretary of state in 2023 following Doug La Follette's retirement. Voters will elect a new secretary of state, with Godlewski stepping away from the office to run for lieutenant governor.

Some candidates would like to see more authority given to the secretary of state, including elections oversight. The office's responsibilities have been reduced in recent decades. In 2015, legislation led to the creation of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which removed the secretary of state's role in running elections.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length, clarity or to remove personal attacks. The candidates' responses are their own and have not been verified by WUWM.

Meet the candidates

Pete Karas (Wisconsin Green Party)

Candidate Facebook Page Pete Karas

Current occupation: Retired music venue owner

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running for Secretary of State to break the two-party lock, and this office is the safest place to do it. The Wisconsin SOS has almost no policymaking power, so a vote here isn't a gamble on policy; it's a pure signal. No spoiler risk, no "wasted vote" argument that holds up.

That matters beyond this race. Once people vote third-party here and show their dislike of the two corrupt parties, they open the door for people to feel safer doing so in other races. If you're frustrated with Republicans and Democrats, vote for me and send that all-important message.

What would be your top priorities if elected?

Ranked choice voting, first. Wisconsin voters shouldn't have to choose between voting their conscience and avoiding a spoiler. RCV opens the door for more viable choices on the ballot. Public campaign financing, second. Get corporate money out of the process so candidates answer to voters instead of donors. Independent redistricting, third. Politicians shouldn't draw their own maps. It's insanity that they do. Modernize public-records access. Wisconsin's system is outdated and makes basic transparency harder than it should be. And I'd push to move Capitol operations under the Secretary of State, make the office non-partisan, and bring back the Government Accountability Board model for election oversight.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

Zamarripa and whoever wins the Republican primary both need this office to do something for their party. I don't. There's no policy agenda tied to the Secretary of State role, so I'm the only candidate not using it as a stepping stone. I built a small business, sat on the Racine city council, and I've never voted Republican or Democrat for president. I'm here to strip partisan control out of the office, hand election oversight back to an independent board, and to normalize voting third-party. Zamarripa's platform reads like she's running for Governor. And Republicans want to keep elections under a partisan office, because handing control over how elections run to whichever party holds the seat has worked out "so well" in other States.

Do you think the secretary of state should have more responsibilities under his or her authority, and if so, what should they be?

Yes, but not elections. Handing election administration to the Secretary of State is a bad idea no matter who holds the office, since it puts a partisan elected official in charge of running the vote. I'd keep the SoS out of election oversight entirely and advocate for a reinstated, independent Government Accountability Board in charge instead. Where I'd add responsibility is Capitol operations. It should be a non-partisan duty, and that work fits a public-facing office. I'd also make the office itself nonpartisan. Record-keeping and public access shouldn't be a partisan job. Move the election to April and keep partisan politics out of the office.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



Wisconsin Green Party

Independence Party

Pirate Party

Transhumanist Party

Dr. Jill Stein

Dr. Butch Ware

Campaign website

Brayden Myer (Republican)

Courtesy of Candidate Brayden Myer

Current occupation: Small business owner

Why are you running for this office?

Our government was set up to serve the people. Today, we often see the opposite. The Secretary of State’s office has upheld the status quo for the past half-century. Now is the time for a new generation of leadership. Throughout my campaign, I have consistently stood against the status quo as I believe in serving the citizens of Wisconsin, not political insiders. Wisconsin deserves a fighter who will stand up for what is right. From day one, I will be ready to act upon my vision to reform this office. I ask for your vote so that we may restore transparency, accountability, honesty, and efficiency to Madison.

What would be your top priorities if elected?

As the Secretary of State is Wisconsin’s official records holder, I will work to create an easily accessible website of these records free of charge. This will streamline business, hold the office more accountable, and increase transparency. Through this, taxpayers will save time and money. As timeliness is essential for a government to properly serve its citizens, I will ensure this office is using best practices to prioritize efficiency. It also chairs the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which provides loans to local governments. In the past, this board has provided loans for politically divisive projects like building solar panels. I will push for these loans to go toward critical infrastructure needs, such as fixing our roads.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I am equipped with the extensive schooling and experience that directly relate to this office. In high school, I dual-enrolled at UW-Green Bay, which allowed me to graduate from high school with 91 college credits. Six months later, I graduated from UW-Green Bay, being designated Magna Cum Laude, earning my Bachelor’s Degree in only 2 ¼ years. Through my organizations and business, I have experience in leading and managing budgets. As the only candidate who was a congressional staffer, I possess unique experience in this race. In my county, I am the Chapter Chair of our Moms for Liberty chapter. Along with that, I formed and run the Manitowoc County Patriots. Furthermore, I am a member of the National Rifle Association and Hunter Nation.

Do you think the secretary of state should have more responsibilities under his or her authority, and if so, what should they be?

Over time, the Secretary of State has been stripped of a lot of its duties, turning the office as it is today into mainly a records-keeping position. I believe duties need to be restored to this office. When an elected official is in charge of overseeing duties, the voters have someone to hold accountable. When control is handed to unelected bureaucrats, voters lose that direct oversight of those duties. I will fight to abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission and get the Secretary of State put back in charge of overseeing elections, giving voters someone to hold accountable. This will make it easier to audit our voter rolls on a regular basis, make them free, and go to hand-counted paper ballots only.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



Pro-Life Wisconsin Victory Fund PAC

Scarlett Johnson - Moms for Liberty Ambassador

Laura Ackmann - Moms for Liberty Ambassador

Tammy Fournier - Watertown School Board Member & Former Chair, Moms for Liberty - Jefferson County

Dean Ackmann - Winneconne School Board Member

Ron Tusler - 3rd District Assemblyman

David Steffan - 4th District Assemblyman

Ty Bodden - Former 59th District Assemblyman

Russ Otten - Former Chair, Republican Party of Sheboygan County

Don Zimmer - Former Chair, Republican Party of Manitowoc County & Manitowoc County Board Supervisor

Paul Hacker - Manitowoc County Board Supervisor

Tina Pridemore - Washington County Board Supervisor

Evan Meinel - Dodge County Board Supervisor

Jeff Folts - Morgan Town Board Supervisor

Campaign website

JoCasta Zamarripa (Democrat)

Courtesy of Candidate JoCasta Zamarripa

Current occupation: Milwaukee 8th district alderperson

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running because too many Wisconsin families are doing everything right and still falling behind. I know what it means to stretch every dollar, and I've spent my career fighting for working people, from a decade in the State Assembly to two terms on the Milwaukee Common Council, where I led on affordable housing. This office may not come with sweeping powers, but it has a real platform and a seat managing over $1.3 billion in trust funds for our schools. I'll use every part of it to fight for affordable child care, housing, and fully funded public schools.

What would be your top priorities if elected?

My top priority is the cost of living squeezing Wisconsin families: affordable child care, housing relief, and fully funded public schools so communities aren't forced into constant referenda. As a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, I'll protect and grow the Common School Fund that supports every public school library in the state. I'll also be a strong voice for the freedom to vote and for keeping this office accessible and transparent for the people it serves. I've spent my career delivering on these issues, and I'll bring that same focus to statewide office.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I bring a proven record and deep roots. I served a decade in the State Assembly and am now in my second term on the Milwaukee Common Council. I'm a coalition builder who knows how to navigate tough political fights and stay grounded in community. When the federal government came after our neighbors, I led the "ICE Out of Milwaukee" effort to keep local resources from being used against immigrant families. I've spent my whole career fighting for working families, immigrant communities, and public education, and I've earned the support of a broad coalition across Wisconsin.

Do you think the secretary of state should have more responsibilities under his or her authority, and if so, what should they be?

My focus is on making this office work as well as it possibly can for Wisconsinites right now. Secretary Godlewski has done important work to modernize its services and expand access. I want to build on that progress, delivering the office's core functions efficiently and transparently while being a strong steward of the Common School Fund. What matters to me is using this office's platform to its fullest to fight for working families and protect the freedom to vote. That's where I'll put my energy.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund

Vote Run Lead Action

The Wisconsin Working Families Party

The Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union

The Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters

I'm also proud to have the support of leaders from across Wisconsin including:



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich

Superior Mayor Jim Paine

State Senators Tim Carpenter and Mark Spreitzer

State Representatives Christine Sinicki, Angelito Tenorio, Margaret Arney and Steve Doyle

More than a dozen other current and former legislators and local officials from Kenosha to Superior

Campaign website

Jay Schroeder (Republican)

Candidate Facebook Page Jay Schroeder

Current occupation: Real estate and stock investor

Why are you running for this office?

Wisconsin needs a Secretary of State in charge of elections just like 33 states have. We must do what works. Wisconsin is in a group of Illinois, New York, Maryland and Washington DC — the blue group of operation we must get out of. There are more deceased people on the voting rolls than alive voters. Shameful. We will interface social security system with the voting rolls. When someone passes away their benefits stop and their name should drop off the voting rolls as well. My one opponent believes voting machines are more accurate than paper ballots. I couldn't disagree more. I will eliminate voting machines provide paper ballots, same day voting, restrict mail in voting. Restrict drop boxes. Proof of citizenship and ID.

What would be your top priorities if elected?

I will bring Election Honest Integrity to Wisconsin and will be willing to take this all the way to the US Supreme court if need be. I will also move the office out of Dane County into the real world of Wisconsin and make the employees accountable to Election Honest Integrity. I will ask various states what works best and what could be corrected. Remember in Florida in 2000 corrupt election hanging chads. Do we hear anything like that now from Florida? No. We need to copy what works. None of this is rocket science. We need to pass on to future generations to the Wisconsin we grew up in.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I have been working and studying Election Honesty Integrity for over 10 years. I have discussed the problems of elections in Wisconsin with President Trump in Mara Lago. I have been endorsed by Pro Life Wisconsin and one opponent has not been. One would wonder why. I am also looking forward to an endorsement from a National Veterans organizations as well. I have challenged my Democrat and Green Party candidates to debates around Wisconsin but thus far they have not responded.

Do you think the secretary of state should have more responsibilities under his or her authority, and if so, what should they be?

The Secretary of State will be in charge of elections one way or another. The easy way or the hard way. Under seperation of powers I will use this power to clean up elections. This will bring accountability to the office. The city Green Bay has sent out duplicate ballots in the last two elections. This disregard of elections must stop and power to terminate be given to the department as well. 93% of people on my FB survey said they do not trust elections in Wisconsin. This is a serious and sad situation that demands action and I promise I will.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



Assemblyman Dave Murphy

Pro Life Wisconsin

Campaign website

Cindy Werner (Republican)

Candidate Facebook Page Cindy Werner

Werner did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. She does not have a campaign website or other information readily available, but she does have a public Facebook page.

Nate Pollnow (Republican)

Candidate Facebook Page Nate Pollnow

Pollnow did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Pollnow is a second-generation beef farmer, avid hunter and auctioneer, according to his campaign website. His website cites several of his priorities if elected including:



Creating a public registry of every rule, pardon, and enacted law — searchable, free, and presented in a way that a regular person can easily understand

Ensuring that school trust funds — and the records associated with them — serve every corner of Wisconsin, not just Madison and Milwaukee

Offering transparency with open records, plain English and no runaround

Campaign website