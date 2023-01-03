Tuesday 1/3/23 Lake Effect Best-Of: Titanic discovery, music & animal therapy, Tuj Lub, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the man who discovered the sunken remains of the Titanic. We learn about a traditional Hmong sport, Tuj Luj, that’s growing in popularity in Milwaukee. We learn how music and animals can help with therapy. And we revisit some of our favorite Bubbler Talks from last year, including one about the Milwaukee origins of ZIP files and the legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost.

