Tuesday 1/3/23 Lake Effect Best-Of: Titanic discovery, music & animal therapy, Tuj Lub, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the man who discovered the sunken remains of the Titanic. We learn about a traditional Hmong sport, Tuj Luj, that’s growing in popularity in Milwaukee. We learn how music and animals can help with therapy. And we revisit some of our favorite Bubbler Talks from last year, including one about the Milwaukee origins of ZIP files and the legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost.
Guests:
- Dr. Robert Ballard, National Geographic’s Explorer-at-Large
- Tarsha Wiggins, founder of Speak Wellness Behavioral Health & Consulting & Trap Therapy
- Beth Anstandig, therapist & author; John Boyd, CO of Hospitals at Rogers Behavioral Health in Milwaukee
- Bubbler Talk