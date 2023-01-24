Tuesday 1/24/23: Rid Racism MKE Spotlight Awards, construction workforce, mental health artifacts, American Birkebeiner
Today, we hear from four women who are being recognized for their work in advancing racial equity in the Milwaukee area. Then, we explore a new report on the state of Milwaukee’s construction workforce. We examine some artifacts left over from Milwaukee’s past mental health care facilities. Plus, look ahead to the American Birkebeiner in this month’s Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Erica Turner, executive director of Bridge the Divide; Jasmine Roberson, youth organizer with Leaders Igniting Transformation; Camille Mays, founder & co-director of Peace Garden Project MKE; Lynne Woehrle, co-founder of Tosa Together
- Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Jonathan Piel, unofficial historian of the Behavioral Health Division in Milwaukee
- Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner; Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin