Thursday 2/23/23: Ukrainian student experience, narrated food tasting, maple syrup events, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, a Ukrainian student describes what the last year has been like after Russia’s invasion of his home country. We get a preview of a narrated food tasting in honor of Black History Month. We tell you about maple syrup season and some of the events happening over the next month. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks at some of Milwaukee's cemeteries.
Guests:
- Anton Prima, Ukrainian student
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Jeff Kierzek, director of education at the Riveredge Nature Center; Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Bubbler Talk