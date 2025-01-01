© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Best-Of 2024 Wednesday 1/1/25: MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange, periodical cicadas, MPM geology collection

Published January 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we're featuring some of our favorite interviews from 2024 including a major event from the year — the emergence of millions of periodical cicadas. We tell you about the mission behind the MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange. We get a behind the scenes look at the Milwaukee Public Museum's geology collection. We meet some people who have something special to celebrate every February 29th.

Guests:

  • John Cameron, owner of the M-K-E Outdoor Indoor Exchange in Bay View
  • Patricia Coorough Burke, curator of the geology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum
Lake Effect