Best-Of 2024: Thursday 1/2/25: Greentree apartments, taxidermist, Oriental organ, senior dance groups
Today on Lake Effect, we're featuring some of our favorite interviews from 2024 including a look at the people who’ve been impacted by the Greentree Apartments and learning center. We meet the world-champion taxidermist who preserved a beloved Milwaukee gorilla. We visit the Oriental Theater to learn about the restored organ there. Plus, meet with two senior dance groups and learn what movement does for their minds and bodies.
Guests:
- Wendy Christensen, wildlife artist and world-champion taxidermist